Jeannot tallied a goal and threw out four hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Jeannot scored the go-ahead goal in Wednesday's game under 45 seconds into the second period. With the twine finder, the 28-year-old winger has three goals, 10 points, 33 shots on goal and 62 hits through 25 games this season. Jeannot has carved out a nice role in his first year in Boston and currently occupies a spot in the top six. He has five points in his last 10 games and adds immense value without the puck, ranking 30th in hits across the league. Considering his developing role on offense and his ability in checking situations, Jeannot has solid fantasy value in deep leagues that play with banger stats.