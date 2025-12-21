Jeannot scored a goal and added three hits in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Jeannot ended a 10-game goal drought with his second-period tally. During that span, he amassed four assists, eight shots on net and 39 hits. Jeannot's physicality remains his best trait, but with 15 points in just 36 outings this season, he's posted his highest total in three years already. He's added 42 shots on net, 25 PIM, 104 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating while primarily filling a third-line role.