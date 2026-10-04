Jeannot scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Jeannot's goal opened the scoring, but the Bruins ran out of steam in the second game of their back-to-back. The 29-year-old forward has opened the season as a fixture on the fourth line. He's racked up 10 hits and two PIM over three contests, with his goal Saturday being his first point of the campaign. Jeannot can help in banger leagues, but he's unlikely to score enough to be useful in standard fantasy formats, though he had 22 points in 77 regular-season outings last year.