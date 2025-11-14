Jeannot registered an assist, two hits and five PIM in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.

Jeannot has earned a helper in three of the last four games. The 28-year-old has been a regular on the Bruins' third line this season, but he's received only traces of power-play time, so there's not much supporting his uptick in offense. Overall, the physical winger has two goals, eight points, 24 shots on net, 44 hits, 19 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 19 appearances. He hasn't exceeded the 20-point mark in the last three seasons, but he's well on his way to doing so this year.