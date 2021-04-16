Hall scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Hall slid the puck through New York netminder Semyon Varlamov on a partial breakaway to give the Bruins a 3-1 lead less than two minutes into the third period. Hall was playing in just his second game since being acquired from Buffalo at the trade deadline and could prove to be the ultimate change-of-scenery player for both the Bruins and fantasy managers. The former Hart Trophy winner, who had just two goals in 37 games for the Sabres, is skating on Boston's second line with David Krejci and Craig Smith.