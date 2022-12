Hall notched an assist and six shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Hall had the secondary helper on Jake DeBrusk's tally in the second period. Over his last six games, Hall has five goals and three assists, making this one of his best stretches of the season. The 31-year-old winger has 11 goals, 10 helpers, 78 shots and a plus-7 rating in 27 contests overall while logging consistent middle-six minutes with time on the second power-play unit.