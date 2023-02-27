Hall won't play Monday in Edmonton after returning to Boston due to a lower-body injury, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

It doesn't seem likely that Hall will be available for Tuesday's contest in Calgary either. Still, coach Jim Montgomery does not believe the issue is serious. Hall has accounted for 16 goals, 36 points and 143 shots on net in 58 contests this campaign. Nick Foligno is slated to play alongside Charlie Coyle on Monday, while Dmitry Orlov is projected to be on the second power-play combination.