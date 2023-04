Hall (lower body) is considered doubtful to face the Leafs on Thursday, Conor Ryan of Boston.com reports.

Hall wasn't completely ruled out by coach Jim Montgomery but it seems unlikely he will be ready in time for Thursday's contest. Still, Hall practiced in a regular sweater Wednesday and appears to be trending in the right direction. Once given the green light, Hall should slot into a middle-six role in addition to linking up with the No. 2 power-play unit.