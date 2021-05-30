Hall scored an empty-net goal on the power play in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 1.
Hall put the icing on the cake of a dominant third period from the Bruins. The winger pumped five shots on goal Saturday. He's up to four points, 17 shots and a plus-2 rating through six playoff outings. With Craig Smith (lower body) hurt in Game 1, Hall may be called upon for more scoring during the second round.
More News
-
Bruins' Taylor Hall: Lights lamp Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Taylor Hall: Strikes late to force OT•
-
Bruins' Taylor Hall: Won't play in Tuesday's finale•
-
Bruins' Taylor Hall: Two tallies including OT winner•
-
Bruins' Taylor Hall: Renaissance continues Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Taylor Hall: Two-point effort Saturday•