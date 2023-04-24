Hall recorded two goals and two assists Sunday, with one helper coming on the power play, in a 6-2 win over the Panthers during Game 4 of the Bruins' first-round series.

After helping to set up Jake DeBrusk for tallies in the second and third periods, Hall wrapped up the big win by potting Boston's final two goals, including one empty-netter. The 31-year-old is having a huge start to his postseason, pouring in four goals and seven points over the last three games, and he'll take a wave of momentum into Wednesday's Game 5 as the Bruins look to advance to the second round.