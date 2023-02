Hall provided a goal in Boston's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars on Tuesday.

Hall opened the scoring at 10:33 of the first period. It was his 16th goal and 34th point in 53 contests in 2022-23. Hall had a goal and just four points over 18 contests from Dec. 22-Jan. 28, but the 31-year-old seems to be turning a corner with two goals and three points over his last four games.