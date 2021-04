Buffalo traded Hall and Curtis Lazar to Boston in exchange for Anders Bjork and a second-round pick Sunday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

After months of speculation, Hall finally has a new home. The 29-year-old has just 19 points and a minus-21 rating in 37 games with Buffalo this season but those numbers are obviously expected to see a solid bump. He'll likely start out as a second-line winger with David Krejci.