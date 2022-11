Hall scored two goals, one the game-winner on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over the Lightning.

After tipping home a Brandon Carlo point shot just 67 seconds into the first period, Hall put the game away for the Bruins by burying a feed from Nick Foligno early in the third. Hall has been productive lately despite not having a top-six role or a spot on Boston's first power-play unit, collecting three goals and six points in the last seven games with 23 shots on net and a plus-4 rating.