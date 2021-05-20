Hall tallied a goal on two shots and had a pair of blocks in Wednesday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Capitals in Game 3.

Hall found the back of the net for the second straight game, going top shelf from in tight to get Boston on the board midway through the middle stanza. The former Hart Trophy winner proved to be an impactful trade-deadline acquisition down the stretch, and he's continued to produce so far in the playoffs, providing a pair of goals and 11 shots through three games.