Hall missed the third period with an undisclosed minor injury, per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Hall is expected to miss a couple of days of practice according to Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery. Expect him back in the lineup for the Bruins season opener against the Capitals on Oct. 12. Hall had 20 goals and 61 points in 81 games last season and looks to be in line for a similar season in 2022-23.