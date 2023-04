Hall (rest) won't play Sunday against Philadelphia, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Hall logged 12:12 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 win over New Jersey following a 20-game absence because of a lower-body injury. The Bruins will give him the day off rather than play him in back-to-back contests. Hall has accounted for 16 goals, 36 points and 147 shots on net in 59 appearances this season.