Hall indicated Monday that he'd be ready to play Tuesday against the Sabres, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

Hall, who was traded by Buffalo along with Curtis Lazar in exchange for Anders Bjork and a second-round pick Sunday, was slated to drive to Boston following the deal, thus putting him in a position to join the the team's lineup in short order. Though the 29-year-old was having an off season with the Sabres (19 points in 37 games), a change of scenery could spark Hall, especially if he clicks well with the slick passing David Krejci, who centers the Bruins' second line. Hall, who said he almost signed with Boston this past fall, is eligible to become a free agent this offseason, but noted that he'd "love to be a Bruin for a few years."