Hall scored the Bruins' only goal in regulation and had the team's only successful shootout attempt in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

The veteran winger took advantage of a poor attempt to clear a rebound by John Gibson in the second period, then slid the puck through the goalie's five-hole in the fourth round of the shootout. Hall has only two goals and zero assists through five games to begin the season, but he's been able to make a big impact despite the limited production.