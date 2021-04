Hall scored a goal on four shots and added a pair of hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Hall buried a rocket of a wrister from the slot 12:18 into the third period to extend Boston's lead to 3-0. That's now four goals and seven points in nine games for Hall since being acquired from Buffalo at the trade deadline. The former Hart Trophy winner had just two goals and 19 points -- and was minus-21 -- in 37 games for the Sabres.