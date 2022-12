Hall notched two assists and was a plus-3 in Monday's 7-3 victory over Florida.

Hall picked up the only helper on Connor Clifton's opening goal of the game. He would also add an assist on David Krejci's goal later in the second period. This multi-point performance increases Hall's point streak to five games with seven points over that span. The former Oiler has been red-hot in the month of December, posting five goals and 12 points in nine games while recording a point in all but one game.