Hall (upper body) was a full participant in Monday's practice, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Hall skated alongside Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk in the session. "He's pushing it. He doesn't want it to be week-to-week," said Bruins coach Jim Motgomery of Hall's availability for Wednesday's regular-season opener against Washington. "We're just monitoring it right now ... there's a little bit of hope that he can be back sooner than week-to-week." Hall has seemingly been upgraded to a more of a day-to-day status, but it is still a bit unclear if he will be ready for Opening Night.