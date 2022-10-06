Hall (upper body) practiced in a non-contact jersey Thursday.
Hall was initially deemed week-to-week after sustaining an injury in Saturday's preseason game. His quick return to practice doesn't clear up his status for Opening Night, but it suggests he may be closer to game action than initially thought. The 30-year-old winger would likely slot into a top-six role once he's cleared to play.
