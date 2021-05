Hall scored a goal on two shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey.

Hall led a rush into the New Jersey zone during the second period and had the puck knocked off his stick, but he continued to the net and deflected Matt Grzelcyk's follow-up shot to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead. The tally gave Hall six goals and five assists in 13 games since being acquired from Buffalo at the trade deadline.