Hall (lower body) will rejoin the Bruins on Saturday against the Devils, per Conor Ryan of Boston.com.

Hall will return too to the lineup for the first time in 20 games since suffering a lower-body injury on Feb. 25. The 31-year-old winger has 16 goals and 36 points in 58 games this season. Hall will likely play a middle-six role as the Bruins prepare for the postseason.