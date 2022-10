Hall's second-period goal Wednesday proved to be the deciding marker as the Bruins upended the Capitals 5-2.

Hall scored on his lone shot on goal Wednesday. His season-opening marker developed at 6:14 of the second period, giving the Bruins a 3-0 advantage. A secondary scorer, Hall netted 20 goals in 81 games last season. The Bruins brass expects Hall to provide a similar encore.