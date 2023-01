Hall netted a goal in Boston's 4-1 loss to Carolina on Sunday.

Hall scored at 3:22 of the third period to narrow the Hurricanes' lead to 3-1. It was his 15th goal and 32nd point in 50 games in 2022-23. Hall was struggling going into Sunday's action, recording just a goal and four points over 18 games from Dec. 22-Jan. 28.