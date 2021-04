Hall scored his fourth goal of the season in Friday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.

The 29-year-old seems to be enjoying life outside of Buffalo. Hall has now found the back of the net in consecutive nights, racking up as many goals in three games with the Bruins as he did in 37 games with the Sabres. As he settles into his top-six role and spot on the No. 1 power-play unit with his new squad, Hall appears to be gearing up for a big finish to the season.