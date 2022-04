Hall scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime victory over St. Louis.

Hall deflected a Derek Forbort shot past Ville Husso to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead midway through the second period. It was the first goal since March 31 for the 30-year-old winger. In 75 games this season, Hall now has 16 goals and 39 assists.