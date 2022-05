Hall scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to Carolina.

Hall's goal early in the third period cut the deficit to one but the Canes would score three unanswered to secure the series opener. The 30-year-old forward finished the regular season with four goals and six points in six games to reach 20 goals and 41 assists on the year. Hall will look to stay hot as the Bruins try to even the series Wednesday.