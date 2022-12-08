Hall notched a pair of goals and was credited with an assist during a 4-0 victory over the host Avalanche on Wednesday.

Hall has amassed a pair of two-goal games during his past four appearances. Before the recent surge, the 31-year-old left winger's previous two-goal outing developed during the regular-season finale against the Islanders on May 10, 2021. Hall, who has collected 11 points in his past 10 games, registered five shots and a career-best plus-4 rating for the third time in his 786-game career against the injury-depleted Avalanche.