Hall scored a late third-period goal during a 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins on Tuesday.

Clamoring for the high-arching rebound, Hall knocked the puck down, spun, and scored a game-tying tally with 1:17 remaining in the third period Tuesday. The 30-year-old left winger's dramatic marker capped the Bruins' three-goal comeback and sent the game into overtime. The 2010 No. 1 overall draft pick registered his first goal in three games. He has yet to record an assist since notching a pair against the Wild on Oct. 22.