Hall (upper body) is expected to suit up against the Capitals on Wednesday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Hall finally got back over the 20-goal threshold last season, the first time he has hit that mark since 2017-18 when he was with the Devils. The 30-year-old winger should be capable of producing at that level again this season, especially as he is thrust into a first-line role with Brad Marchand (hip) out until late November.