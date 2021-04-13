Hall will make his debut with the Bruins against the Sabres on Tuesday.

Hall, who the Bruins acquired Sunday, will square off against the team that traded him and is set to make his debut on Boston's second line, along with playmaking center David Krejci and surging right winger Craig Smith. It's a trio that has the potential to really click, with Hall having been brought in to help add desperately-needed scoring punch behind the Brad Marchand/Patrice Bergeron/David Pastrnak line. With power-play duty also in store for Hall, it's not hard to imagine the 29-year-old see an uptick in production, thanks to his improved team context.