Hall notched an assist and three hits in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Ducks.

Hall joined the blowout with a helper on Charlie Coyle's tally late in the third period. It's been tough sledding on offense lately for Hall, who has four helpers over 10 games since he last scored a goal. The 31-year-old winger is at 13 goals, 16 assists, 104 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 40 contests while mainly playing in a middle-six role this season.