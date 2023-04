Hall supplied a goal in a 6-3 loss to Florida in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Hall ended his four-game scoring drought. Over 61 regular-season contests, he provided 16 goals and 36 points. He's served in a limited role so far in the 2023 playoffs, logging 12:57 of ice time Monday and 13:39 during Wednesday's outing, which is down from his average of 15:56 during the 2022-23 campaign.