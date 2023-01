Hall scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Hall got the Bruins on the board in the second period, scoring a power-play marker to tie the game 1-1. The goal is Hall's first since Dec. 19, a span of 16 games. The 31-year-old winger still has some fantasy upside due to his role on the man advantage, but he's primarily skating in a bottom-six role on a deep Bruins team, limiting his overall value. Hall is up to 14 goals and 17 assists through 47 games this season.