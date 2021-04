Hall registered a goal on five shots Thursday in a 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Hall hit the scoresheet for the seventh time in 10 games since being acquired from Buffalo, finishing off a brilliant setup by David Krejci to give the Bruins a 4-2 lead with 3:17 left in the third period. Hall now has five goals and three assists in his new digs, and he's put together a plus-9 rating to go along with his point production.