Hall registered a goal on a team-leading seven shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals in Game 2. He also had two PIM.

Hall jammed away at a loose puck during a wild goalmouth scramble and finally got it to go, tying the game at 3-3 with 2:49 remaining in regulation. It was the first tally of the series for Hall, who amassed eight goals and six assists in 14 games with the Bruins after being acquired from Buffalo at the trade deadline. Hall's seven shots on goal Monday were his best single-game total since late January.