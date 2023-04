Hall collected a goal and an assist Friday in a 4-2 win over the Panthers in Game 3 of the Bruins' first-round series.

The veteran forward opened the scoring just 2:26 into the first period before helping set up Nick Foligno for the Bruins' final tally in the third. Hall has two goals and three points in three games to begin the postseason, and he'll look to keep rolling in Game 4 on Sunday as the Bruins try to take a 3-1 series lead.