Hall scored two goals, one on the power play and the other the game-winner in overtime, in Monday's 3-2 victory over the Islanders.

It was another impressive effort from the 29-year-old, who has looked a lot more like the player who won the Hart Trophy in 2017-18 since being traded from the Sabres. Over 16 games with the Bruins, Hall has eight goals and 14 points, giving the team a vital secondary scoring threat behind the Perfection Line with the playoffs on the horizon.