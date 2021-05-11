Hall (rest) will be held out of Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Capitals, per coach Bruce Cassidy, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

The Bruins are ensuring that their top players, Hall included, will be healthy for the first round of the playoffs, which the team will begin Saturday in Washington. Hall had just two goals and 17 assists in 39 games with the Sabres but was rejuvenated by a trade to Boston, racking up eight goals and six assists in 14 games with the Bruins. All told, his season totals stand at 10 goals and 33 points in 53 games.