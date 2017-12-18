Bruins' Tim Schaller: Fires off one shot
Schaller had one shot on goal in 12:01 of ice time during Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.
Schaller had a relatively quiet night, as the one shot was the only mark recorded under his name on the scoresheet. Still, Schaller has carved out a role in the bottom six for Boston in his second season with the team, and he's notched seven points (three goals, four assists) in 30 games. As long as he continues to receive consistent ice time, it appears the 27-year-old should top his career high of 14 points.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...