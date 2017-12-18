Bruins' Tim Schaller: Fires off one shot

Schaller had one shot on goal in 12:01 of ice time during Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Schaller had a relatively quiet night, as the one shot was the only mark recorded under his name on the scoresheet. Still, Schaller has carved out a role in the bottom six for Boston in his second season with the team, and he's notched seven points (three goals, four assists) in 30 games. As long as he continues to receive consistent ice time, it appears the 27-year-old should top his career high of 14 points.