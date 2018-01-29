Bruins' Tim Schaller: Has logged 12 points to date this season
Schaller has logged six goals and 12 points in 47 games for the Bruins so far this season.
Schaller, who has also recorded 28 PIM, isn't a flashy player, but he's carved out a steady role on on the surging Bruins' fourth line, a trio that coach Bruce Cassidy doesn't hesitate to roll out on a nightly basis. Schaller is off the fantasy radar, but the 27-year-old is skilled enough to chip in occasional secondary scoring, while meshing well with linemates Sean Kuraly and Noel Acciari.
