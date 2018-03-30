Bruins' Tim Schaller: Notches 12th goal
Schaller logged a goal in 15:14 worth of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.
Through 76 games, Schaller has logged 12 goals and 21 points to go along with 40 PIM. While his numbers are modest from a fantasy perspective, the 27-year-old has reliably provided a steady level of energy and a decent amount of skill while mostly working in a bottom-six role. Once the Bruins get some injured forwards back, coach Bruce Cassidy will have some tough lineup choices, but we suspect that Schaller will end up cementing a slot on the team's fourth line come playoff-time.
