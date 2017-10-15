Play

Bruins' Tim Schaller: Notches goal Saturday

Schaller notched a goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Schaller, who logged 15:11 worth of ice time in the game, has now scored goals in back-to-back contests. He remains a solid contributor as bottom-six forward for the B's, but his fantasy upside is generally modest, given that he normally does not see power play duty.

