Bruins' Tim Schaller: Putting together decent production

Schaller has recorded three goals, an assist, and a plus-5 rating in his last six contests.

While these aren't exactly eye-popping numbers, they are pretty impressive when you realize that Schaller achieved them while averaging just 15:04 of ice time and having no power-play presence. In fact, the New Hampshire native has seen more than 16 minutes of ice time in a game just four times this season, with the most recent occasion coming in Sunday's win over the Devils when he notched a goal. Schaller has already surpassed his previous career highs in goals and points, but the opportunities aren't there for him right now considering the talent ahead of him on the depth chart. If one were to open up, though, he could be worth a look.