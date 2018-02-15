Bruins' Tim Schaller: Putting together decent production
Schaller has recorded three goals, an assist, and a plus-5 rating in his last six contests.
While these aren't exactly eye-popping numbers, they are pretty impressive when you realize that Schaller achieved them while averaging just 15:04 of ice time and having no power-play presence. In fact, the New Hampshire native has seen more than 16 minutes of ice time in a game just four times this season, with the most recent occasion coming in Sunday's win over the Devils when he notched a goal. Schaller has already surpassed his previous career highs in goals and points, but the opportunities aren't there for him right now considering the talent ahead of him on the depth chart. If one were to open up, though, he could be worth a look.
More News
-
Bruins' Tim Schaller: Has logged 12 points to date this season•
-
Bruins' Tim Schaller: Thrives in favorable matchup•
-
Bruins' Tim Schaller: Fires off one shot•
-
Bruins' Tim Schaller: Picks up two points•
-
Bruins' Tim Schaller: Notches goal Saturday•
-
Bruins' Tim Schaller: Signs one-year deal with Bruins•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...