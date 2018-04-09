Bruins' Tim Schaller: Records 12 goals this season

Schaller recorded 12 goals and 22 points in 82 games for the Bruins this past season.

Schaller, who also logged 42 PIM, didn't make much of a fantasy splash this past season, but he helped the Bruins out with some secondary scoring, while typically seeing bottom-six work up front for the team. With some injured teammates poised to return to action, the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder figures to be a key cog on the Bruins' fourth line as the playoffs open up. Schaller is eligible to become a free against this offseason, but expect the Bruins to try to re-sign the The 27-year-old, at the right price.

