Bruins' Tim Schaller: Thrives in favorable matchup

Schaller filled up the box score with a goal, an assist and four shots on net in Tuesday's 5-1 triumph over the Islanders.

If only Schaller could play the Islanders every game. He took full advantage of facing the NHL team allowing more goals per game than any other, recording just his second multi-point performance of the campaign while coming up one shot short of his season high. Alas, the grinder continues to offer little fantasy value against everyone else.