Bruins' Tim Schaller: Thrives in favorable matchup
Schaller filled up the box score with a goal, an assist and four shots on net in Tuesday's 5-1 triumph over the Islanders.
If only Schaller could play the Islanders every game. He took full advantage of facing the NHL team allowing more goals per game than any other, recording just his second multi-point performance of the campaign while coming up one shot short of his season high. Alas, the grinder continues to offer little fantasy value against everyone else.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...