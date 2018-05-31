Bruins' Tim Schaller: Undergoes surgery
Schaller underwent surgery to repair a hand injury, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic Boston reports.
The specific nature of Schaller's hand injury remains unclear, but there's no reason to believe he won't be fully recovered in time for training camp at this juncture. The 27-year-old pivot was a solid bottom-six contributor for the Bruins this season, totaling 12 goals and 22 points in 82 contests, but he doesn't have enough offensive upside to be considered a viable option in most fantasy formats. Schaller will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so it's quite possible he'll be suiting up for a new club in 2018-19.
