Nosek (foot) was activated from long-term injured reserve Saturday.

This paves the way for Nosek to return to the lineup Saturday against Vancouver following a 12-game absence. He has produced eight points, 43 shots on goal and 45 hits in 42 contests this campaign. Per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic, Nosek could center the fourth line versus the Canucks between Nick Foligno and newcomer Garnet Hathaway.